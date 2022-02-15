NovaFori Appoints New Head Of Digital Transformation Rodrigo Diaz - Former Shell Strategy Lead Joins NovaFori As Head Of Digital Transformation

B2B marketplace provider NovaFori has strengthened its team with the appointment of Rodrigo Diaz as Head of Digital Transformation.
Rodrigo joins NovaFori as the company’s first Head of Digital Transformation, with a brief focusing on strategy, innovation, consultative sales and partnership development. Rodrigo will be working in partnership with Paul MacGregor, Head of Sales and Marketing and Phil Bird, Executive Director to accelerate NovaFori’s client development and business strategy. He will report to Garry Jones, CEO, and will support NovaFori by overseeing the production and implementation of marketplace solutions for its clients.
Most recently working for Shell as Customer Experience Strategy Lead, Rodrigo brings more than 11 years of experience with the oil and gas company across supply chain, marketing, strategy, innovation and digitalisation. Rodrigo also has extensive experience in the areas of mobility and decarbonisation working for Shell’s energy transition and mobility businesses, across strategy, innovation, product development and digital transformation alongside top-tier businesses, consultancies and technology companies.
NovaFori will leverage Rodrigo’s expertise to accelerate innovation at the company, refine its business model and customer integration, and establish NovaFori as a leader in the mobility and decarbonisation sectors, with the goal of scaling up its business and serving more sectors.
Garry Jones, CEO of NovaFori, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Rodrigo on behalf of everyone at NovaFori. Digital transformation has become a sector-agnostic essential for businesses as a result of the pandemic, and we believe Rodrigo’s experience in strategic business transformation will enhance our ability to aid our partners with their digital innovation.”
Rodrigo Diaz, Head of Digital Transformation at NovaFori, added: “I am delighted to join NovaFori, an innovative, world-class marketplace provider with an ambitious vision. Having previously bridged the gap between producing marketplace solutions and partnering with consultancies in my time at Shell, I look forward to replicating that success at NovaFori. I am excited to start developing new partnerships and realise the value in building digital marketplaces together.”