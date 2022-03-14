Notices Of Election Released For 3 CalPERS Board Seats - Seats Represent State, School, And Retired Members

CalPERS has issued official Notices of Election for three upcoming elections for the CalPERS Board of Administration.
The board seats up for election represent state, school, and retiree member groups.
The Notices of Election provide timelines for the fall 2022 elections, information for interested candidates, including eligibility and nomination requirements, and access to various required forms.
Nomination petitions with required signatures, as well as candidate statements, and the nomination acceptance/ballot designation forms are due by 5:00 p.m. on May 12, 2022. Candidate statement addenda are due by May 31, 2022. Ballots will be mailed August 26, 2022 and votes must be received by September 26, 2022. Voted ballots will be processed beginning September 27, 2022. Voting online, by phone, and by mail will be available to all eligible voting members.
The state member representative seat is currently occupied by Theresa Taylor, who has served in the position since 2015. Active state employees are eligible to vote in this election.
The school member representative seat is currently occupied by Rob Feckner, who has served in the position since 1999. Active school members are eligible to vote in this election.
The winners of the state and school elections will serve a four-year term beginning January 16, 2023.
The retiree seat was vacated by Henry Jones in January 2022. The winner of this special election will serve the remainder of the current term, as well as the next term of office through January 15, 2028. Retired members are eligible to vote in this election.
For each of these seats, a runoff election may be held later in 2022 if a candidate doesn’t receive the majority of votes cast in the primary election.
Information on the upcoming board election and resources for members and candidates are available at www.calpers.ca.gov/boardelection.
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy and oversees the administration of retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees administration of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.