Notice On Adjustments To Margins And Price Limits Of Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange Products During 2026 New Year Holiday

According to Article 8 of the Risk Control rules of Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) hereby adjusts margins and price limits of some futures as follows:

From the settlement on December 30, 2025, margins and price limits of Cotton, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Methanol, Polyester Staple Fiber, Paraxylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin For Bottles futures will be adjusted to 9% and 8% respectively. In which, margin of RM2603 will still be 10%. Margins and price limits of White Sugar futures will be adjusted to 8% and 7% respectively.

Trading will be resumed on January 5, 2026. From the settlement of the first trading day on which limit-locked market does not occur on the contract with the largest open interest of such product, margins and price limits of above futures contracts will be restored to standards before the adjustments.

In case the above adjusted margins and price limits vary from the current ones, the higher ones will prevail.

All members are required to strengthen capital and position risks management, and to remind clients to improve risk awareness.

Attachment Adjustments of Margins and Price Limits of ZCE Products During 2026 New Year Holiday