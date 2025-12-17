Notice On 2026 Dalian Commodity Exchange Market Holiday Arrangements

According to the Notice issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the relevant holiday arrangements for the market of Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) in 2026 are as follows:

1. New Year’s Day: The market is closed from January 1 (Thursday) to January 3 (Saturday) for holidays, and on January 4 (Sunday) for weekend. The market will open as usual from January 5 (Monday). There will be no night trading session on the night of December 31, 2025 (Wednesday).

2. Spring Festival: The market is closed from February 15 (Sunday) to February 23 (Monday) for holidays, and on February 14 (Saturday) and February 28 (Saturday) for weekends. The market will open as usual from February 24 (Tuesday). There will be no night trading session on the night of February 13 (Friday).

3. Qingming Festival (Tomb-Sweeping Day): The market is closed from April 4 (Saturday) to April 6 (Monday). The market will open as usual from April 7 (Tuesday). There will be no night trading session on the night of April 3 (Friday).

4. International Labor Day: The market is closed from May 1 (Friday) to May 5 (Tuesday) for holidays, and on May 9 (Saturday) for weekend. The market will open as usual from May 6 (Wednesday). There will be no night trading session on the night of April 30 (Thursday).

5. Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival): The market is closed from June 19 (Friday) to June 21 (Sunday). The market will open as usual from June 22 (Monday). There will be no night trading session on the night of June 18 (Thursday).

6. Mid-Autumn Festival: The market is closed from September 25 (Friday) to September 27 (Sunday). The market will open as usual from September 28 (Monday). There will be no night trading session on the night of September 24 (Thursday).

7. National Day: The market is closed from October 1 (Thursday) to October 7 (Wednesday) for holidays, and on September 20 (Sunday) and October 10 (Saturday) for weekends. The market will open as usual from October 8 (Thursday). There will be no night trading session on the night of September 30 (Wednesday).

Members should inform their clients of DCE’s market holiday arrangements in a timely manner.