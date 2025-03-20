Notice Of NZX Participant Rule And Clearing And Settlement Procedure Amendments – Closure Of The Fonterra Shareholders’ Market

Further to the announcement made by Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (FCG) on 8 January 2025 regarding the migration of FCG to the NZX Main Board, NZX and New Zealand Clearing Limited (NZC) have now received the necessary regulatory approvals for amendments to the:

NZX Participant Rules and Procedures ( Participant Rules and Procedures ) reflecting the closure of the Fonterra Shareholders’ Market; and

NZC Clearing & Settlement Procedures (C&S Procedures) to remove "Fonterra Shareholders' Market Listed Securities" from the list of Approved Products.



NZX and NZC are now notifying the market of the above amendments, which will become effective on Tuesday 22 April 2025.

Amendments

A mark-up of the amendments to the Participant Rules and Procedures, and C&S Procedures described above is available at the link below:

NZX, New Zealand's Exchange- Upcoming Rules & Guidance Changes