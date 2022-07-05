Nordic Technology Group Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

The seventh listing on Euronext Growth Oslo in 2022

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 851 million

Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Nordic Technology Group (ticker: NTG) on its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo.

Nordic Technology Group is a newly established industrial technology group with three business areas: sensor technology, nanomaterials technology and clean technology. The company’s ambition is to become a global leader within these three technology business areas, with ownership in seven companies: Hammertech, Wavetrain Systems, CondAlign, CrayoNano, Hybrid Energy, Hysterosys and MossHydro.

The company represents the seventh listing since the beginning of the year on Oslo Børs’ market dedicated to small and medium sized companies, and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Oslo to 117.

At opening, the share price of Nordic Technology Group was set at NOK 12 per share, corresponding to a total estimated value of NOK 851 million. The company raised NOK 102 million through a private placement before the admission.

Rune Rinnan, CEO of Nordic Technology Group, said: "It is a true pleasure to confirm that Nordic Technology Group is set for admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo. The NTG team sees this as an important milestone in the commercialisation of each of NTG's technologies. We are glad to have our investors backing the company and our growth ambitions, and welcome new investors on-board for the road ahead."

About Nordic Technology Group

Nordic Technology Group (NTG) is dedicated to technologies contributing to solve society challenges by using electronics and software as its building blocks. By devotion to its technology segments, sensor, nanomaterials and clean-tech, NTG is targeting international markets and building industry leaders, by utilizing synergies within and across each of its technology sectors and by leveraging on its extensive patent library to secure shareholder value and growth.