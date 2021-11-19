Nordhealth Chooses Nets Group As Payments Provider In Nordics - Veterinary And Therapist Software Specialist Extends Customer Payment Choices As Part Of European Growth Ambitions

Nordhealth, a leading provider of cloud-based Practice Management Software for veterinarians and therapists, has signed an agreement with one of the leading European payment providers, Nets, to provide seamless in-clinic and online payments processing and card tokenization services. This partnership will enable Nordhealth to more easily scale its business, supporting its future European expansion ambitions.
The ‘plug-and-play’ technology from Nets means Nordhealth customers will be free to choose their preferred payment providers, with the partnership supporting both local and international schemes available for around 5800 clinics served by Nordhealth across the Nordics. This supports speedy rollout of payment services and will allow for a deeper integration between Nordhealth products and Nets. This will eventually enable more payment solutions and features, ensuring a more seamless end-to-end payment experience for consumers both face-to-face and online.
The partnership will also see Nets provide access to its new analytics service, which offers merchants unique insights into their business and wider industry, including – crucially – customer payment behaviours, allowing them to better understand, for example, where their customers are coming from or their most recent purchase. These data insights aim to enable merchants to further streamline their business strategy and support further targeted growth.
Charles MacBain, CEO of Nordhealth said: "Our partnership with Nets makes in-clinic and digital payments simple and easy, allowing our customers to focus on providing excellent services to their clients. Working through one provider, we look forward to growing our business beyond the Nordics to support our aim of providing seamless, integrated and unified payment services that meet customers' growing financial needs.”
Lars Volker Hansen, Head of Partner Sales-Nordics in Nets, added: "This partnership aligns with our growth strategy of enabling European SaaS leaders to provide easy digital payments to their customers at a low cost. Beyond supporting Nordhealth clinics with the ability to make secure, reliable and fast payments, our customer payment behaviour and business insights service will enable them to further streamline their end-user offering.”