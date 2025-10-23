Nonco Joins EDX Markets As Market Maker To Expand Institutional Liquidity

Nonco, a leader in institutional digital asset trading, today announced it has joined EDX Markets (EDX) as a market maker. This collaboration strengthens EDX’s order books with tighter spreads, deeper liquidity, and professional-grade execution for institutional participants.

EDX, backed by a consortium of leading financial institutions, was built to meet the needs that traditional capital markets demand. With compliance, transparency and operational standards that institutions expect, EDX has shown remarkable growth in the last year. Nonco’s participation as a market maker underscores its mission to deliver robust liquidity and execution solutions in regulated, institution-first venues.

“We’re excited to partner with EDX as it sets the bar for compliant, transparent digital asset trading,” said Jeffrey Howard, Head of North America and Partner at Nonco. “Nonco’s risk-managed, non-custodial trading model aligns perfectly with EDX’s institutional vision. By enhancing liquidity, we aim to help establish EDX as the trusted exchange for professional market participants.”

With Nonco’s trading expertise across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets, EDX clients will benefit from greater market depth and execution efficiency. The partnership reflects the accelerating convergence of traditional finance standards and digital asset innovation.

“Nonco has quickly emerged as one of the most reliable liquidity providers in the market,” said Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets. “Their scale, technology, and commitment to professional standards make them an ideal partner as EDX continues to grow its institutional marketplace.”