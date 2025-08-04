Non-Jordanian Ownership In Companies Listed On The Amman Stock Exchange Reached 47%, Of Which 32.5% For Institutional Investors

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in July 2025 was JD52.9 million, representing 19.8% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD65.9 million.

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of July 2025 was JD163.6 million, representing 14.3% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD189.1 million.

Arab investors’ purchases during July 2025 were JD51.5 million, or 97.3% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while Arab investors sales amounted to JD41.4 million, or 62.9% of non-Jordanians total sales, the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD1.4 million, constituting 2.7% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD24.5 million, representing 37.1% of the total sales by non-Jordanians.

Hence, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of end of July 2025 represented 47.0% of the total market value, of which 32.5% for institutional investors including companies, institutions and funds. Arab investors own 30.8% and non-Arab investors own 16.2%. At the sectoral level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 49.1%, in the services sector was 22.2% and 51.8% in the industrial sector.