Non-Jordanian Ownership In Companies Listed On The Amman Stock Exchange Reached 47.9%, Of Which 33.6% For Institutional Investors

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in January 2025 was JD23.3 million, representing 15.7% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD18.5 million.

Arab investors purchases during January 2025 were JD21.1 million, or 90.3% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD2.3 million, constituting 9.7% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians. Arab investors sales amounted to JD17.7 million, or 95.3% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD0.9 million, representing 4.7% of the total sales by non-Jordanians.

Hence, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of end of January 2025 represented 47.9% of the total market value, of which 33.6% for institutional investors including companies, institutions and funds. Arab investors own 31.9% and non-Arab investors own 16.0%. At the sectoral level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 51.2%, in the services sector was 22.4% and 53.2% in the industrial sector.