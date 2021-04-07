Non-Jordanian Ownership In Companies Listed On The Amman Stock Exchange Reached 50.6%

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in March 2021 was JD20.0 million, representing 10.9% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD23.1 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in March 2021 showed a negative value of JD3.1 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD4.7 million during the same month of 2020.
The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of March 2021 was JD102.8 million, representing 19.0% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD110.0 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD7.2 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD35.5 million for the same period of 2020.
Arab investors purchases during March 2021 were JD13.8 million, or 68.9% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD6. 2 million, constituting 31.1% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians. Arab investors sales amounted to JD11.6 million, or 50.0% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD11.6 million, representing 50.0% of the total sales by non-Jordanians. As a result, the net of Arab investments showed a positive value of JD2.2 million, whereas the net of non-Arab investments showed a negative value of JD5.4 million in March 2021.
Hence, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of end of March 2021 represented 50.6% of the total market value, 31.6% for Arab investors and 19.0% for non-Arab investors. At the sectoral level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 52.3%, in the services sector was 19.4% and 62.3% in the industrial sector.