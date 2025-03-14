Nominations Of Directors - NZX Limited

NZX intends to hold its Annual Meeting on Thursday, 1 May 2025 in Christchurch (and online). Further details will be advised in the Notice of Annual Meeting in due course.

For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, NZX advises that the opening date for nominations for directors is today, Friday 14 March 2025. The closing date for nominations of directors will be Friday, 28 March 2025.

All nominations must be received by 5.00pm on the closing date.

Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.