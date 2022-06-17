Nodal Exchange Successfully Lists New Environmental Futures And Options

Nodal Exchange announced today the successful listing of new environmental products including several first-of-their-kind futures contracts in voluntary carbon offsets, renewable natural gas certificates and renewable energy credits. The new Nodal Exchange products further expand the world’s largest exchange listed suite of environmental products.

The new set of physically delivered environmental products, developed in collaboration with IncubEx, includes:

Verified Emission Reduction (VER) Futures & Options: Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) eligible and nature-based credits

Certified Emission Reduction (CER) Futures: Commitment Period 2; 2013+; and 2016+

Global Emission Reduction (GER)® Futures, developed by Net Zero Markets

Carbon Removal Futures

Renewable Natural Gas Certificate Futures

NEPOOL Quad Qualified Renewable Energy Certificate Class 1 Futures

Western Regional Energy Generation Information System (WREGIS) Registered Renewable Energy Certificates from Center for Resource Solutions (CRS) Listed Wind Energy Facilities front-half and back-half Futures

This new environmental product launch is part of EEX Group’s continued commitment to a sustainable future. Nodal Exchange and the European Energy Exchange (EEX) are collaborating with highly experienced industry partners to build their environmental and voluntary carbon offset offering. This includes expanding cooperation with IncubEx, a long-standing partner for developing exchange-traded products and services and client relationships in global environmental markets. In addition, Net Zero Markets, a spin-off from award winning carbon risk management firm Redshaw Advisers is collaborating with EEX Group to develop the GER product which Nodal listed today.

“The many environmental contacts that we have introduced since 2018 demonstrate our continued commitment to address climate change and innovation to meet participant needs in the marketplace’” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman & CEO of Nodal Exchange. “The new contracts further extend the broadest suite of exchange listed environmental products in the world and build on the carbon emission allowances, renewable energy certificates and renewable fuel credit futures and options available on Nodal. We are proud to be playing a role in efforts to improve our environment.”

“This latest set of products offer the design and innovations that market participants are demanding to meet their climate goals,” said Dan Scarbrough, President and COO of IncubEx. “We will continue to push first-of-their-kind products and look to improve others with the feedback from customers, Nodal Exchange and EEX. Together, we will continue to build and expand environmental markets for customers around the globe.”

Peter Reitz, EEX CEO, added: “We’re very excited to be launching these products on our US exchange, Nodal Exchange, today. Going to market with products for the voluntary carbon market is the next logical step for us in our sustainability roadmap. As an exchange market operator, we have a responsibility to our customers, and a duty of care to contribute to the transition to a cleaner, greener future.