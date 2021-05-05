Nodal Exchange Achieves Records In Power And Environmental Futures In April

Nodal Exchange announced today that it achieved several records in monthly power and environmental futures in the United States in April 2021. Nodal Exchange achieved record power futures open interest with 1,076 million MWh per side (equivalent to the electricity consumption of 101 million homes for a year in the USA) at the end of April representing 51.5% market share which is also a new record. Nodal also achieved record open interest in environmental futures open interest with 135,946 lots representing 12.4% market share as of end of April.
In April 2021, Nodal achieved record calendar month power futures trading with 215.1 million MWh of traded volume for a 46.5% market share. This represents Nodal Exchange’s third highest volume month ever and a growth rate of 20% over April 2020. Trading on Nodal was especially strong this month in the PJM region with a record 57.5% market share.
Nodal Exchange’s North American environmental markets posted monthly futures volume in April of 21,359 contracts traded representing Nodal’s second highest volume month ever.
Nodal, in collaboration with IncubEx, continues to expand its environmental offering and posted a couple daily records in April. Texas Compliance RECs from CRS Eligible Listed Facilities futures posted a record daily volume day of 3,200 contracts (equal to 3.2 million MWh) on April 22. Open interest on the contract topped 15,000 contracts, ending the day at 16,587 contracts. Further, Maryland Solar REC futures posted a record volume day of futures trading with 4,050 lots on April 14.
“We are excited to see strong growth in the Nodal Exchange power and environmental markets and very much appreciate the trust and support of our trading and clearing community which has enabled us to achieve these record results,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange.