Nodal Exchange Achieves Record Traded Volume In Power, Natural Gas And Environmental Markets In 2021

Nodal Exchange announced today that it achieved record trading volumes in 2021 across its key asset classes – power, natural gas and environmental futures.
Nodal achieved a record 2.2 billion MWh power futures volume traded in 2021, representing 28% growth over 2020. Nodal also set a calendar month trading record in December 2021 with 162 million MWh of power futures volume traded, representing 55% growth over December 2020. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American power futures having the majority share of the open interest with a record 1.161 billion MWh as of end of year 2021. The open interest represents over $95 billion of notional value (both sides).
Nodal Exchange also saw growth in the U.S. natural gas market with record futures trading volume of 371 million MMBtu in 2021. Nodal Exchange ended 2021 with 329 million MMBtu US natural gas futures open interest, up from 133 million MMBtu at end of year 2020, representing a growth rate of 147%.
Nodal, with its collaborator IncubEx, continued to grow trading in the environmental futures and options markets. Nodal achieved a record 248,944 lots of environmental futures and options volume traded in 2021, representing 125% growth over 2020. Nodal also set a calendar month environmental trading record in December with 26,915 lots, up 335% from 6,184 lots in December 2020. Nodal US environmental futures and options open interest at year end 2021 was 170,770 lots, up 94% from 87,816 at the end of 2020.
“Nodal plays a key role in providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to the markets we serve and we appreciate the confidence of our trading community which resulted in significant growth in our power, natural gas and environmental markets in 2021,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “As we begin the new year, we look forward to further developing these markets and expanding our product portfolio in order to best meet the needs of the markets we serve.”