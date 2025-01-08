Nodal Exchange Achieves Record Traded Volume In All Markets In 2024

Nodal Exchange announced today that it achieved record trading volumes in 2024 in its power, natural gas, and environmental markets.

Nodal achieved a record 2.98 billion MWh power futures volume traded in 2024, representing 9% growth over 2023. In December, Nodal Exchange traded volume was 182 million MWh, up 15% from December 2023. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American monthly power futures having 56% of the open interest with 1.40 billion MWh at the end of 2024. The open interest represents over $137 billion of notional value (both sides).

Nodal Exchange saw a 206% increase in natural gas futures traded volume in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching a record high of 961 million MMBtu traded. Nodal also achieved a December calendar month record in traded volume in natural gas markets in 2024 with 104 million MMBtu traded, up 373% from December 2023.

Nodal, with its collaborator IncubEx, continued to grow trading in the environmental futures and options markets. Nodal achieved a record 859,142 lots of environmental futures and options volume traded in 2024, representing 149% growth over 2023. Further, Nodal achieved a December calendar month record in traded volume in the environmental markets in 2024 with 82,750 lots traded, up 208% from December 2023. Nodal US environmental futures and options open interest at year end 2024 was 387,613 lots, up 39% from the end of 2023.

Carbon futures and options across CCA, RGGI and WCA products posted volume of 292,910 lots in 2024 up 403% from a year earlier and ended the year with open interest of 51,679 lots, up 191%. Renewable energy certificate (REC) futures and options posted volume of 418,292 lots in 2024 up 61% from a year earlier and ended the year with open interest of 293,586 lots, up 25%. Renewable fuels futures and options posted volume of 147,940 lots in 2024 up 445% from a year earlier and ended the year with open interest of 42,348 lots, up 63%.

Nodal launched new environmental futures contracts in 2024, including: Alberta TIER Emission Performance Credits, M-RETS CRS-Listed Canadian Sited Wind RECs Front and Back Half, ERCOT Reporting Year CRS-Listed Wind RECs, NAR Wind RECs, M-RETS Wind RECs, ERCOT Wind RECs, California Book and Claim RECs. Nodal continues to introduce new contracts in response to market needs, many of which are only available on Nodal Exchange. These contracts have set a new standard for sustainable investing.

“Nodal appreciates the confidence of our trading community which resulted in significant growth in all our markets in 2024,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “As we begin the new year, we look forward to further developing our markets and expanding our product portfolio in order to best meet the needs of the markets we serve.”