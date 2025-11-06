Nodal Exchange Achieves New Trading Volume Records In October 2025

Nodal Exchange set a calendar month record for October 2025 with 313.8 million MWh, up 5% from October 2024. Nodal achieved a year-to-date record with January – October 2025 traded power futures volume of 2.652 billion MWh, up 2% from 2.600 billion MWh during the same period in 2024. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American power futures having the majority share of the open interest with 1.541 billion MWh at the end of October. The open interest represents the electricity to serve about 145 million households for a year (more than the approximately 133 million households in the United States).

Environmental futures and options on Nodal Exchanges posted volume in October of 68,108 lots, up 15% from 59,054 lots a month earlier, with open interest ending the month at 432,163 lots.

The environmental markets suite of products was led by renewable energy certificates (RECs), which ended October with open interest of 302,580 lots, up 8% from a year earlier.

“We are proud to serve the North American power and environmental markets,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “Managing risk in these markets is increasingly important, and we will work to continue to meet the evolving needs of the participants we serve.”