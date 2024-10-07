Nodal Exchange Achieves New Records With 14% Growth In Power Futures And 227% Growth In Environmental Markets In September 2024

Nodal Exchange today announced significant growth in both power and environmental markets in the month of September. In power, Nodal set a calendar month record for September with 255 million MWh of traded power futures volume in the month, up 14% from the prior year. Nodal also achieved a Q3 trading record with 665 million MWh of traded power futures volume, up 16% from the prior year. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American power futures having the majority of the open interest with 1.381 billion MWh at the end of September.

Environmental markets on Nodal Exchange reached volume and open interest records in Q3 as well. September 2024 volume was 94,194 lots, up 227% from 28,769 lots a year earlier. Q3 volume across the product suite totaled 264,327 lots, up 212% from 84,745 lots in Q3 2023. Environmental markets posted record open interest of 406,954 lots in September and ended September at 400,629 lots, up 48% from 271,222 lots a year earlier. Carbon, renewable energy and renewable fuel credit markets all showed solid growth in September and Q3. Nodal Exchange, in collaboration with IncubEx, offers more than 120 environmental futures and options products, the broadest suite of such products on any exchange.

“Nodal Exchange is pleased to see continued growth in our power and environmental markets and appreciates the ongoing support of its community,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “Managing risk in these markets is increasingly important, and we will work to continue to meet the evolving needs of the participants we serve.”