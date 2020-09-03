Nodal Exchange Achieves New Records In Environmental Futures In August

Nodal Exchange grew its environmental futures open interest 132% from the prior year, ending August with a record 76,933 contracts of open interest. Nodal Exchange also achieved record market share of open interest in environmental futures contracts with 8.6% market share at the end of August 2020 which is up from 4.7% the prior year. Nodal Exchange also set a new market share record in August 2020 for environmental futures traded volume with 9.3% (up from 3.6% a year ago).
