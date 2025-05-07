Nodal Exchange Achieves New Records In All Markets In April

Nodal Exchange announced today new records in power, natural gas, and environmental futures trading. In power, Nodal set a calendar month record for April (2nd best month ever) with traded power futures volume of 358 million MWh, up 4% from 345 million MWh in April 2024. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American power futures with 57% share of open interest at the end of April with 1.489 billion MWh open interest representing $145 billion of notional value based on both sides. Nodal’s natural gas markets achieved a calendar month record 112 million MMBtu of traded volume in April 2025, up 54% from April 2024.

Nodal posted a calendar month record for April in environmental markets of 71,138 lots, topping the prior record of 48,865 lots in April 2024 by 46%. Open interest in environmental products on Nodal Exchange reached a record high of 424,247 lots in April, up 24% from 341,194 at the end of April 2024.

Carbon futures and options open interest ended the month at 50,459 lots. Renewable energy certificate (REC) open interest posted a new record of 338,571 lots in April and ended the month at 332,085 lots. Renewable fuels open interest ended April at 41,703 lots. Nodal, in collaboration with IncubEx, offers the largest suite of environmental contracts in the world, with more than 120 futures and options products listed on the exchange.

“I am excited to see strong performance across all of our markets,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “We are proud to serve these markets in managing risk and appreciate the ongoing support of this community.”