Nodal Exchange Achieves New August Volume Records In Power (Up 58%) & Environmental (Up 189%) Markets

Nodal Exchange announced new power and environmental trading records in August 2024. In power, Nodal set a calendar month record for August with 266 million MWh of traded power futures volume in the month, up 58% from the prior year. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American power futures having the majority of the open interest with 1.4 billion MWh.

Environmental futures and options on Nodal Exchange set a new all-time volume record of 105,571 lots in August, up 189% from 36,495 lots a year earlier. The monthly volume topped the prior record in July of 64,562 lots.

Open interest in the environmental product suite on Nodal ended the month at an all-time high of 380,647 lots, up 45% from 262,680 contracts a year earlier.

Environmental volume and open interest growth was driven by increased trading activity in North American carbon (including California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) Allowances) and renewable energy certificate (REC) contracts.

Carbon futures and options volumes totaled 63,283 contracts in August, while open interest rose to 65,925 lots, up 98% from 33,228 lots a year earlier.

The REC product group volume totaled 39,529 contracts in August, up 87% from 21,142 lots the year prior. REC open interest rose 17% to 252,608 lots at month-end from 215,552 lots a year earlier.

Nodal, in collaboration with IncubEx, offers the world’s largest suite of environmental products.

“Nodal Exchange is proud to have achieved these new records in power and environmental markets and appreciates the support of its community” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear.