Nodal Exchange Achieves May Records In Power (83% Growth), Natural Gas (35x Growth) And Environmental Futures (230% Growth)

Nodal Exchange today announced new calendar month records for May in power, natural gas and environmental futures. In power, Nodal set a calendar month record for May with traded power futures volume of 220 million MWh, up 83% from 120 million MWh in May 2021. The majority of U.S. power futures open interest is on Nodal Exchange with 1.210 billion MWh representing $180 Billion of notional value based on both sides as of the end of May 2022.

Nodal Exchange also set a May record in natural gas with traded futures volume of 138 million MMBtu, up from 4 million in May 2021.

Nodal further posted new record volumes and open interest in the environmental market suite of products in May.

A total of 35,787 lots of environmental contracts traded in May, up 230% from 10,843 a year earlier. Open interest at the end of May for the product group was 197,504 lots, up 48% from 133,060 for the same time a year earlier.

May featured a daily volume record of 10,000 contracts on May 18th and open interest record for the product suite of 209,405 contracts on May 24th.

Open interest in Texas CRS wind and solar contracts ended the month at a record 34,757 lots, up 106% from 17,377 a year earlier. Developed in collaboration with IncubEx, Texas CRS wind and solar contracts are the most successful voluntary renewable energy certificate contracts ever listed with open interest equal to 34.7 million MWh, or the equivalent of power for 3.15 million homes for a year.

North American carbon contracts listed on Nodal traded 23,874 lots, up 844% from 2,529 a year earlier. Combined open interest for California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) futures ended the month at 28,459 lots, up 332% from 6,593 a year earlier.

“Nodal Exchange is proud to serve the power, natural gas and environmental markets in managing risk and we are very pleased to see continued growth in all of these markets,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “As the year progresses, we look forward to continuing to develop and offer innovative products that meet the evolving needs of our markets.”