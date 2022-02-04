Nodal Exchange Achieves January Trading Record With 58% Growth In Power Futures

Nodal Exchange today announced it achieved a calendar month trading record for January 2022 with 221.9 million MWh of traded power futures volume in the month, up 58% from the prior year. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American power futures having the majority of the open interest with a record 1.167 billion MWh at the end of January.
Nodal also grew its environmental market in January where open interest reached a month end record of 176,559 lots, up 76% from a year prior. Open interest in renewable energy certificates (RECs) on Nodal ended the month at a record 158,065 lots, up 67% from 94,288 a year earlier. That equates to 36.6 million MWh of electricity generated from renewable sources, most often from wind and solar power, which is sufficient electricity for over 3.4 million homes for a year.
Nodal, with its collaborator IncubEx, launched four new REC futures contracts on January 7, 2022, expanding the largest market for environmental products in the world to over 90 futures and options contracts.
“Nodal Exchange is proud to see continued growth in power and environmental,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “We look forward to an exciting 2022 working with our trading and clearing community to continue to offer products and services that meet the needs of the markets we serve.”