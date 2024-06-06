Nodal Exchange Achieves Growth Records In Power And Environmental Markets In May

Nodal Exchange today announced new records in power and environmental futures. In power, Nodal set a calendar month record for May with traded power futures volume of 245 million MWh, up from 234 million MWh in May 2023. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American power futures with 55% share of open interest at the end of May with 1.395 billion MWh open interest representing $131 billion of notional value based on both sides.

For the month, environmental markets on Nodal posted record volume of 51,747 lots, up 62% from a year earlier. Nodal also posted record open interest of 362,282 lots and closed the month at 338,953 lots, up 28% from 263,917 lots a year earlier. Further, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard futures open interest reached 36,241 lots, up 541% from a year earlier. NEPOOL-related RECs on Nodal reached a new record open interest of 64,303 lots before ending the month at 41,240 lots, an increase of 11% from a year earlier. Open Interest for PJM-related RECs on Nodal reached 150,021 lots, up 7% from a year earlier. In addition, Texas CRS Wind and Texas CRS Solar contacts closed out the month with a new open interest record of 63,897 lots, up 28% from a year earlier.

Nodal, in collaboration with IncubEx, offers the largest suite of environmental contracts in the world, with more than 120 futures and options products listed on the exchange.

Nodal’s natural gas markets achieved 99 million MMBtu of traded volume in May 2024, up 561% from May 2023.

“We are proud to serve the North American power, environmental, and natural gas markets and are very pleased to see continued strong performance in all three,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “We appreciate the ongoing support of this community.”