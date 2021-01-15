Nodal Exchange Achieved Record Year-End Open Interest In Power, Natural Gas, And Environmental Markets In 2020

Nodal Exchange announced today that it achieved record year-end open interest in 2020 across its key asset classes – power, natural gas and environmental futures.
Nodal Exchange continues to improve its strong position in the North American monthly power futures markets achieving over 1 billion MWh of open interest as of December 31, 2020 representing over $55 billion of notional value (both sides). This represents 11% growth from the prior year while the industry declined 1%. Nodal holds the majority of US power futures open interest with over 50% market share.
In addition, Nodal Exchange achieved growth in environmental futures trading. Nodal Exchange US environmental futures open interest was 87,716 lots as of December 31, 2020, up 80% from the prior year while the industry grew only 12%. Nodal Exchange, which first listed its environmental futures, working in collaboration with Incubex, in November 2018, continues to expand its environmental offering and now offers the largest set of environmental contracts in the world with a total of 82 contracts.
Nodal Exchange established its presence in the US natural gas market, ending 2020 with 39 million MWh US natural gas open interest up from zero at the start of the year.
“Despite the many challenges we all faced due to a global pandemic, Nodal Exchange was able to achieve important milestones and realize many successes this year. We are pleased to see growth in power, environmental and natural gas futures and are grateful for the trust and support of our trading and clearing community without whom these results would not have been possible,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “As we begin the new year, we hope to continue to grow in these markets and to expand our product portfolio in order to best meet the needs of the markets we serve.”