Nodal Achieved Record Volume In Power For Calendar Month July 2025

Nodal Exchange today announced significant growth in power and environmental futures in July 2025. Nodal achieved a calendar month record for July with power futures volume of 190.3 TWh, up 32% from July 2024. The majority of U.S. power futures open interest is on Nodal Exchange with 1.475 billion MWh representing $147 billion of notional value based on both sides as of the end of July 2025.

Environmental futures and options volume on Nodal Exchange in July was 62,838 lots. Open interest ended the month at 391,337 lots. Environmental markets were led by renewable fuel futures and options volume which totaled 21,424 lots in July, up 827% from a year earlier. Nodal Exchange also posted a monthly delivery record in July of 48,779 contracts. Nodal, in collaboration with IncubEx, offers the world’s largest exchange listed suite of environmental products.

“Nodal Exchange is proud to serve the power and environmental markets, and we are very pleased to see strong performance in both,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support from our trading and clearing community.”