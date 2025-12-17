No Longer Special: Statement On The Division Of Trading And Market’s Statement Related To The Custody Of Crypto Asset Securities By Broker-Dealers, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Dec. 17, 2025

Today, the staff of the Division of Trading and Markets issued a statement providing its views on the application of Rule 15c3-3 to broker-dealers that custody crypto asset securities, including tokenized equity or debt securities, on behalf of customers (the “Statement”). The Statement provides that the Division will not object to a broker-dealer deeming itself to have “physical possession”[1] of a crypto asset security in the circumstances described in the Statement. The circumstances include that the broker-dealer maintains policies, procedures and controls that are reasonably designed and consistent with industry best practices to protect private keys.

This statement provides clarity about the Division’s views to broker-dealers seeking to provide custody services to their customers. I would encourage the Division to swiftly develop recommendations for Commission consideration regarding amendments to Rule 15c3-3 that address the custody of crypto assets.

I would like to express my thanks to Director Jamie Selway and his staff in the Division of Trading and Markets for their hard work on this Statement.