Nissay Asset Management Issues Nissay S Nippon Semiconductor Equity Index Fund Tracking The Solactive Nippon Semiconductor Opportunity Index

Solactive is pleased to expand its collaboration with Nissay Asset Management by licensing the Solactive Nippon Semiconductor Opportunity Index. This novel rule-based index tracks the performance of the top Japanese semiconductor-related companies and aims to provide clients with targeted exposure to the whole ecosystem of the semiconductor sector within the Japanese market. The index will serve as the underlying index for the Nissay S Nippon Semiconductor Equity Index Fund and marks the third collaboration between the two firms linked to the highly cost-competitive Nissay S Series.

The Japanese government actively facilitates the tech industry through supportive policies and initiatives, enriching its global competitiveness. With an ambitious target to triple domestic semiconductor sales from 5 trillion JPY in 2020 to 15 trillion JPY by 2030, the government has invested about 4 trillion JPY from 2021 to 2023.[1],[2]

The Solactive Nippon Semiconductor Opportunity Index comprises a collection of the top 30 semiconductor-related companies domiciled in Japan. Adhering to strict selection criteria, the index goes beyond core semiconductor firms to include ancillary semiconductor industry participants such as suppliers and customers, spanning sectors like Electronic Components, Wholesale Distributors, and Medical Specialties. By capping core components at 15% and non-core components at 5% based on free-float market capitalization, the index ensures targeted exposure to key semiconductor businesses while offering comprehensive coverage of the broader semiconductor industry landscape.

The Nissay S Nippon Semiconductor Equity Index Fund will be launched on 4th September.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, comments: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Nissay Asset Management, and we are confident that our tailored solutions will empower clients to navigate changing market conditions. Once again, we sincerely thank Nissay Asset Management for their continued trust and we look forward to further collaborations serving the Japanese investment community.”

Nissay Asset Management comments: “It is with great pleasure that we announce our collaboration with Solactive in the establishment of the third Nissay-S series index fund in Japan. Japan boasts a multitude of companies engaged in the semiconductor sector, some of which hold a substantial share of the global market. We are confident that providing investors with access to these distinguished stocks is a valuable undertaking. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to the development of products that strongly support investors in their pursuit of wealth creation.”