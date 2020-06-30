Nigerian Stock Exchange Reveals Results Of Half Year Review Of Market Indices

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the premier sustainable exchange servicing Africa’s largest economy, has announced the results of its Half-Year market index review for the following indices: the NSE 30 Index, NSE Lotus Islamic Index, NSE Pension Index, Corporate Governance Index, Afrinvest Bank Value Index, Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index, Meristem Growth Index, Meristem Value Index; and the five Sectoral Indices of The Exchange - NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Industrial, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil & Gas.
The review has led to the entry and exit of some companies from some indices which will take effect when the market opens on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Below are the incoming and exiting companies in the various indices:
|
Index
|
Incoming
|
|
Exiting
|
|
|
|
|
NSE 30 index
|
· JULIUS BERGER PLC
|
|
· TRANSNATIONAL CORP. NIGERIA PLC
|
|
|
|
|
NSE Consumer Goods Index
|
· NONE
|
|
· NONE
|
|
|
|
|
NSE Banking Index
|
· NONE
|
|
· NONE
|
|
|
|
|
NSE Insurance Index
|
· NONE
|
|
· NONE
|
|
|
|
|
NSE Industrial Index
|
· NOTORE CHEMICAL IND. PLC.
|
· PREMIER PAINTS PLC
|
|
|
|
NSE Oil & Gas Index
|
· NONE
|
· NONE
|
|
|
|
NSE Pension Index
|
· NONE
|
· NONE
|
|
|
|
NSE Lotus Islamic Index
|
· LAFARGE AFRICA PLC
· CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCT PLC
|
· 11 PLC (MOBIL)
· NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC.
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance Index
|
· JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC
· MTN NIGERIA PLC
· NEM INSURANCE PLC
· NPF MICRO FINANCE BANK PLC
· ROYAL EXCHANGE NIGERIA PLC
· SUNU ASSURANCES NIG. PLC
|
· NONE
|
|
|
|
Afrinvest Banking Value Index
|
· NONE
|
· NONE
|
|
|
|
Afrinvest High Dividend Yield Index
|
· NONE
|
· NONE
|
|
|
|
Meristem Growth Index
|
· GT BANK PLC
· JULIUS BERGER PLC
|
· BUA CEMENT PLC
· CUSTODIAN INSURANCE PLC
· NAHCO PLC
· WEMA BANK PLC
|
|
|
|
Meristem Value Index
|
· DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
|
· BERGER PAINTS PLC
· DANGOTE CEMENT PLC
|
|
|
· ETERNA OIL PLC
· ETI PLC
· WAPIC INSURANCE PLC
|
|
|
The indices were developed to allow investors to follow market movements and properly manage investment portfolios. Designed using the market capitalization methodology, the indices are rebalanced on a semi- annual basis on the first business day in January and in July.
The Nigerian bourse began publishing the NSE 30 Index in February 2009 with index values available from January 1, 2007. On July 1, 2008, the NSE developed five sectoral indices with a base value of 1,000 points, designed to provide investable benchmarks to capture the performance of specific sectors. The sectoral indices comprise the top fifteen most capitalized and liquid companies in the Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors; the top ten most capitalized and liquid companies in the Banking and Industrial Goods sector; and the top seven most capitalized and liquid companies in the Oil & Gas sector.
The Exchange in collaboration with Lotus Capital Limited, Meristem Securities Limited and Afrinvest Securities Limited have also published co-branded indices.