Nigerian Stock Exchange Joins Global Exchanges To Ring The Bell For Financial Literacy

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) joined The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy on Friday, 9 October 2020.
The virtual event marked the end of the IOSCO World Investor Week celebrations at The Exchange. During the event, the Chairperson, Financial Literacy Technical Committee of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Group Chief Executive Officer, Emerging Africa Capital Group, Ms. Toyin Sanni was given the honour of sounding the digital Closing Gong.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Sanni stated, “It is an honour and a privilege to join the NSE to celebrate the IOSCO World Investor Week, an initiative designed to highlight the importance of investor education and to enlighten the investing public as to what regulators and operators are doing to protect investors. Engagements such as this are prioritized on the back of the understanding that Investors are critical to the market because the funds and assets they bring are the very lifeblood of the market. Now more than ever, with dwindling flows of Foreign Direct Investment, it is important that we encourage and protect domestic investors. That said, I am proud of the work being done to inform, educate advise and protect investors and I encourage capital market operators and regulators to continue to uphold these responsibilities.”
Over the course of World Investor Week 2020, The Exchange embarked on an investor education campaign across its social media platforms, executed an online trivia competition and hosted a virtual financial literacy session for students of Grandsmate Secondary Schools. It would also be recalled that The Exchange launched its comic book, StockTown – available in both print and digital formats http://www.nse-stocktown.com – to promote financial literacy in Nigeria.
Through these channels, NSE is making significant contributions to reducing the level of financial exclusion in Nigeria to 20% in line with its mandate as a member of the National Finance Inclusion Steering Committee led by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The NSE is also a member of the Financial Literacy Technical Committee of the SEC which is currently developing a capital market curriculum for Secondary Schools.