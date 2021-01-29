 Skip to main Content
Nigerian Stock Exchange Emerges Africa's Best Performing Stock Exchange In January

Date 29/01/2021

Another bottom left top right finish as the ASI ended the week, and month of January in green territory. The index kept a clean sheet all week, up +58bps on Friday, and +3.44% w/w. MTN +3.43% instrumental to Friday’s performance on sustained domestic demand, as the ticker recorded a new all-time high of N181.00. Equities ended the month +5.32% firmer. In USD terms (+7.10%), the NSE ranked 7th according to Bloomberg World Equities Index ranking.

NSE_Fig_One_Jan21

Oil&Gas stocks finally halted the weeklong losing streak to finish higher, +0.63%. Ardova +8.57% and Oando +2.50% providing support. All other sectors were also finished in green, save for Industrials, with a marginal decline of -8bps.

Turnover this week stayed impressive, with a daily average of $14.53mn. On Friday, investors traded a total of $17.18mn. Zenith retained the top spot on the activity chat with $3.20mn traded. Other notable volumes were MTN $2.47mn; GTB $1.84mn and Wapco $1.56mn. Trading was skewed mostly towards domestic investors.

Oil&Gas: +0.63%... despite today’s rebound, the sector emerged biggest losers wee-on-week, giving up -7.25%. Nonetheless, today’s session witnessed rebound in Ardova N19.00 and Oando N3.28, both tickers adding +8.57% and +2.50%, respectively.

Bank: +0.52%.... a few setbacks during the week, but the sector emerged strongest week-on-week, up +3.33% amid earnings expectation. GTB rose +1.47% to close N34.50; ETI N6.50 bounced off intraday sell pressure to clinch a +1.56% rise. Stanbic pulled back however, -3.43% to end at N45.00

Consumers: +0.32%…. The sector finished the week with modest gains, up +1.28%. Demand in Dangsugar was strong, pushing the ticker higher +1.92% to N21.25. Poor earnings results pulled Guinness lower -1.04% to N19.00 and Cadbury also missed by -1.12% to close at N8.80.

See daily trade stats below: 

Market Summary

29-Jan-21

28-Jan-21

Chg. (%)

 

 

 

 

NSE ASI*

    42,412.66

  42,169.41

0.58%

NSE Value traded (N'bn)*

               6.59

             5.76

14.41%

NSE Value traded ($'mn)*

            17.18

          15.07

14.00%

NSE Volume traded (mn)*

          669.87

        555.52

20.58%

Market Capitalization (N'bn)*

    22,186.53

  22,059.29

0.58%

Market Capitalization ($'bn)*

            57.84

          57.70

0.24%

 

 

 

 

Sub-Indices

 

 

 

 

39

39

 

NSE 30

1,720.95

1,712.06

0.52%

NSE ASEM

729.87

729.87

0.00%

NSEBNK

424.04

421.86

0.52%

NSECG

1,304.74

1,295.23

0.73%

NSECNSMRG

613.69

611.75

0.32%

NSEIND

2,081.37

2,083.00

-0.08%

NSEINS

245.91

243.70

0.91%

NSEOILG

254.31

252.73

0.63%

NSELOTUS

2,947.10

2,916.45

1.05%

NSEMAINB

1,835.93

1,834.12

0.10%

NSEPENSION

1,492.60

1,488.91

0.25%

NSEPREMIUM

3,613.80

3,573.05

1.14%


