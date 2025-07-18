Nigerian Exchange Weekly Summary Statistics For The Week Ended 18 July 2025

The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government declared Tuesday July 15, 2025, as public holiday in honour of the late former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 17.498 billion shares worth N500.762 billion in 142,082 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 5.390 billion shares valued at N107.811 billion that exchanged hands last week in 134,390 deals.

