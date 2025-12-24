Nigerian Exchange Weekly Market Report For The Week Ended 24 December 2025

The market opened for three trading days this week as the Federal Government declared Thursday December 25 and Friday December 26, 2025, as Public Holidays to commemorate the Christmas Celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 2.876 billion shares worth N63.832 billion in 80,229 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 9.849 billion shares valued at N305.843 billion that exchanged hands last week in 126,584 deals.

Click here for full details.