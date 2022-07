It was a brief trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th July 2022 as Public Holidays to commemorate the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 504.322 million shares worth N7.517 billion in 12,393 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 822.404 million shares valued at N10.366 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,643 deals.

