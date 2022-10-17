Nigerian Exchange Premium Board Stocks Gain N15bn In Market Capitalisation As Zenith, Access Rise

The Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange) gained N15.2bn in market capitalisation at the close of the market on Monday, 17 October 2022 as investors priced up the shares of Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITH), Access Holdings Plc (ACCESS) and FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH).

At the end of trading on the floor of the Exchange, the NGX Premium Index appreciated by 0.14 per cent with the market capitalisation of its underlying stocks rising by N15.2bn from N10.799trn to N10.815trn. Notable were the shares of ACCESS which climbed 1.88% to close at N8.15 per share and a market cap of N289.69bn; FBNH which increased by 1.05% to N9.60 per share and a market cap of N344.59bn and ZENITH which rose 1.00% to close at N20.20 and a market cap of N634.21bn.

Other stocks on the index like MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTNN), Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM), Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO), and Seplat Energy Plc (SEPLAT) all closed flat at the end of trading on Customs Street while United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) dropped in share price by 0.72%. The NGX Banking, PENSION, AFR Bank Value Index, NGX MERI GROWTH INDEX, NGX MERI VALUE INDEX, and the NGX CG Index all saw increases. Other sectoral indices either closed flat or declined at the end of trading.