Nigerian Exchange Group: Project BLOOM Scales Up Impact With Second Outreach in Ajegunle, Lagos

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), has expanded its flagship community nutrition intervention, Project BLOOM (Bringing Life to Our Overlooked Minors), to Ajegunle under Lagos State Health District V, reaching over 120 children with their mothers and caregivers.

The outreach, held at Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat in partnership with the Lagos State Health District V, builds on the success and measurable impact of the pilot held at Yaba’s Aiyetoro Primary Health Centre, where hundreds of children were screened and over 61% were found to need urgent medical intervention. Follow-up monitoring revealed that more than 48% of these children have shown remarkable nutritional recovery within weeks, regaining healthy weight and vitality. This progress has further strengthened the project’s mission to expand its reach across underserved communities.

At the Ajegunle outreach, children received Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTFs) and comprehensive health checks, while mothers and caregivers participated in practical nutrition education sessions focused on preparing low-cost, nutritious meals and maintaining proper hygiene. Initial screening results revealed that 69 children were moderately malnourished, 29 were severely malnourished, and another 24 were at risk of becoming malnourished. The outreach also emphasized early detection of malnutrition and sustained follow-up care through local Primary Health Centres.

Notably, over 20 NGX Group employees volunteered alongside District health workers during the engagement, assisting with screenings, data collection, and caregiver training. Their participation reflects the Exchange’s commitment to fostering a culture of service and social responsibility among its workforce. Through initiatives like Project BLOOM, NGX Group continues to encourage employees to actively contribute to community development efforts, demonstrating that true sustainability is achieved through collective action and shared purpose. This approach reinforces the organisation’s broader commitment to building the long-term resilience of society and the economy.

Commenting on the impact, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, said: “Seeing 48.8% of the children identified with malnutrition now in recovery, and others who were once at risk steadily improving, has been truly inspiring. It affirms that our partnership with Health Emergency Initiative and Lagos State Government, is driving real, measurable change in our communities. For us at NGX Group, building strong capital markets goes hand in hand with building strong communities, because inclusive growth and social well-being are the true foundations of a resilient economy. This recovery rate motivates us to do even more, to scale up, to reach further, and to continue investing in the wellbeing of underserved communities.”

Executive Director of HEI, Dr. Pascal Achunine, described the expansion as a vital response to the realities revealed by the pilot: “The first outreach showed us the depth of the malnutrition crisis and the power of swift, coordinated intervention. The results prove that when public and private sectors work together with urgency and compassion, we can save lives and restore hope.”

Dr Oladeinde Ebenezer Oluwaseun, Director Planning Research and Statistics, representing the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Health District V, Dr. Oladapo Ashiyanbi, commended NGX Group and HEI for their “unwavering commitment to restoring hope to vulnerable families,” noting that the initiative aligns perfectly with the Lagos State Government’s ongoing nutrition and child health programmes.

Project BLOOM continues to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) through measurable community impact, employee-driven engagement, and multi-sector collaboration.

With two successful outreaches completed, NGX Group is set to scale Project BLOOM across other underserved Lagos communities, with a long-term vision to reach thousands of children and across the state.