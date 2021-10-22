Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Added To FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) was added to the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index effective market open on 22 October 2021 following the commencement of trading of shares in NGX Group on the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.
It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares the performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.
It enables investors to track 33 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses the market's attention on this critical sector.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors meeting the criteria for index inclusion.