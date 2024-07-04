Nigerian Exchange Group Announces Jude Chiemeka As Chief Executive Officer Of Nigerian Exchange Limited

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jude Chiemeka as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange), its operating exchange subsidiary, effective July 1, 2024, following the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval. Since January 1, 2024, Mr. Chiemeka has been serving as the acting CEO of NGX, succeeding Mr. Temi Popoola, who transitioned to the role of Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group.

Mr. Chiemeka brings close to three decades of experience in African securities trading and asset management to his new role. His career includes serving as Executive Director of Capital Markets at NGX and MD/CEO at United Capital Securities Limited. He also worked at leading investment banking firms in Nigeria such as Chapel Hill Denham Securities and Rencap Securities (Nigeria). A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Mr. Chiemeka is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, Lagos Business School, and the University of Oxford, UK.

The Group Chairman, NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, stated, ‘‘This strategic appointment aligns perfectly with our succession plan and reinforces the synergy we continuously foster across our group operations. Mr. Chiemeka's extensive experience and proven leadership qualities are invaluable assets that will propel NGX towards long-term success. Under his leadership, I am confident that NGX will play an even more pivotal role in contributing to the sustainable growth for both Nigeria's and Africa's economies”.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited, said, “The Board of NGX is pleased to confirm Mr. Chiemeka's appointment as CEO of The Exchange. It is our hope and expectation that he will drive growth and innovation, enhance our operational perspectives, democratize investment in the capital market, and unlock opportunities for investors’’.

Mr. Temi Popoola, GMD/CEO, NGX Group on his part noted, “I am delighted to see Mr. Chiemeka step into the role of CEO of NGX. His extensive experience and deep understanding of our markets will be crucial in driving NGX's growth while aligning with our broader group strategy. I look forward to working closely with him to unlock value and to create new opportunities for stakeholders across the entire NGX Group ecosystem".

Mr. Chiemeka remarked, “I am honored to be appointed as CEO of NGX at this critical period of The Exchange’s history and my sincere appreciation goes to the Boards of NGX Group and NGX. As we aim to build on our achievements and maximize value for all stakeholders, I look forward to forging strong collaborations with NGX’s exceptional team and the broader capital market community. We are committed to creating a more dynamic and inclusive exchange that fuels Nigeria's economic growth and competes on the global stage”.