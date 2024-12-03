Niels Brab, Deutsche Börse, Elected President Of FESE And Delphine d’Amarzit, Euronext, Elected Vice President - Niels Brab Will Succeed Petr Koblic - New Board Appointments

Today, the General Assembly of the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) elected Niels Brab, Chief of Staff and Head of Group Corporate & Regulatory Strategy of Deutsche Börse Group, as the new President of FESE for a term of two years. Delphine d’Amarzit, Chairman and CEO of Euronext Paris and member of the Managing Board of Euronext Group, was elected FESE Vice President for a term of two years. Both received unanimous support from FESE members to lead the association.

Niels Brab has been a passionate and active member of the FESE Board since 2014, first in his prior capacity as the Chair of the FESE Management Committee, and subsequently as a full Board member. He has a solid understanding of the association and has deep expertise across capital markets and the exchange sector, in particular.

The General Assembly also elected Delphine d’Amarzit from Euronext and Ivana Gažić from Zagreb Stock Exchange, and re-elected Petr Koblic from Prague Stock Exchange and Richard Végh from Budapest Stock Exchange as FESE Board members for a 3-year term. The FESE Board is composed of 11 members, representing the diversity of FESE's membership across Europe. In occasion of leadership change, FESE members also discussed longer term stability and succession planning.

Mr Brab said: ‘It is an honour to be elected as the FESE President and represent the European exchange industry as a critical cornerstone of transparent capital markets and the European economy. As a core priority, we will ensure to deliver on filling the European Savings and Investments Union with life blood, and to transform Europe’s capital markets into a next generation of excellence. I look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to jointly deliver on the challenges of today and tomorrow.’

Ms d’Amarzit said: ‘I am delighted to be appointed Vice President of FESE at a time where Europe is facing new developments and challenges. As a pan-European exchange, Euronext is committed to a productive dialogue among the industry aiming at promoting the competitiveness of European capital markets and their critical role in financing the economy. I look forward to making a significant contribution to the association and participate in its succession planning.’