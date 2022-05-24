Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Completes Listing Transfer To The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) completed its listing transfer and began trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

Nicolet will now be able to leverage all of the advantages of membership in the NYSE community, which include the Exchange’s unique market model combining cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, made up of 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.

“Nicolet is pleased to join the NYSE alongside many of the world’s most established and well-regarded companies,” said Mike Daniels, President and CEO, Nicolet Bankshares. “As excited as we are about becoming an NYSE listed-company, our focus remains steadfast on serving our customers, communities, and employees, with the results of that service being the return to shareholders.”

“We are excited to welcome Nicolet, one of the country’s prominent community banks, as it joins the NYSE’s community of icons and disruptors,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.

Nearly 300 companies have switched their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.