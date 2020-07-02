Nick Garnish Appointed Chairman Of CISI Risk Professional Forum Committee

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce that Nick Garnish, Chartered MCSI has been appointed Chairman of the CISI Risk Professional Forum Committee.
Nick is the Head of Treasury, Europe, Asia & Australia for CIBC, based in London. He joined from LCH Clearnet where he was the Global COO for Collateral and Liquidity Management.
A respected, experienced Treasury professional, Nick was Managing Director and Treasurer at US investment bank Jefferies International for several years, with additional responsibility for FX risk management globally. Prior to Jefferies, he held similar roles at Cantor Fitzgerald / BGC and Nordea where he managed the trading and Treasury activities in London and Poland.
He is a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, a Chartered Manager, Chartered MCSI and holds an MBA with Distinction. He is also a Court member of the Worshipful Company of International Bankers and the Worshipful Company of Bakers, where he Chairs their respective Finance and Investment Committees.
Nick said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Chairman of the CISI Risk Committee, it is an honour and a privilege. My thanks are due to Alan Burr who successfully steered this for many years. He helped to develop an interesting range of ‘risk’ events and speakers to prompt debate and education. We are lucky to have so many skilled and committed practitioners on the committee who contribute from the breadth of their experience.”
Richard Bennett, CISI Head of Membership said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Nick as our new Risk Professional Forum Committee Chairman. We thank Alan Burr, who has been on the Committee since 2011 and Chairman since 2014, for his leadership and we look forward to working with Nick on the exciting forthcoming events programme.”
The CISI has 11 Professional Forums: Bond, Compliance, Corporate Finance, Financial Planning, FinTech, International Regulation, Operations, Risk, Wealth Management, Paraplanner, and Training, Competence and Culture.
CISI members can join one, or all, of the 11 free Professional Forums. The events are conducted under the Chatham House Rule and provide the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, listen to presentations from practitioners in the professional sector, engage in open discussion and share ideas and concerns in a confidential setting.