NGX To Host Institutional Client Engagement Session

Nigerian Exchange Limited is set to host the first in its Institutional Client Engagement Series on Monday, 26 July 2021. The virtual event will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA and is open to potential and existing investors who wish to engage on topical issues relating to investment exposure in the Nigerian capital market. Interested participants can register to attend via http://bit.ly/ngx-client-call.
This engagement is in line with the practice of The Exchange to maintain open lines of communication with the investing public with the aim of identifying needs and proffering effective solutions through products and services. The interactive session will, therefore, focus on areas of market and product development, market structure enhancement, and the current regulatory environment.
It is important to note that this is just one of the many ways The Exchange relates with stakeholders even as remote trading and working from home continues. Through virtual events such as Closing Gong Ceremonies, Facts Behind the Figures, Facts Behind the Listing, Facts Behind the Sustainability Report, Analysts Call, Investor Workshops; and platforms like X-DataPortal, the website, and social media platforms, NGX continues to ensure that stakeholders have full access to available information that can improve their experience in the market.