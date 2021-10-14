NGX To Host 6th Market Data Workshop

Nigerian Exchange Limited is set to host the 6thedition of its virtual Market Data Workshop, on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 10:00 am prompt. The virtual event is themed “How Market Data Powers Investment Strategies Using Derivatives Products.” Interested participants can register to attend at: http://bit.ly/ngx-mdw2021
This Workshop promotes the awareness of NGX Market Data products, and advancing technologies powering investment analysis for capital gains. The webinar will facilitate open discussions on structured market products tied to Derivatives, Fixed Income and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF’s) as well as provide insights on the importance and applicability of market data as an integral ingredient for data solutions.
It is important to note that the NGX Market Data Workshop is the first of its kind in West Africa. It is an annual event designed for all capital market participants including retail investors with the over-arching objective of gaining insights in the use of market data for making smart investment decisions. The workshop, which is sponsored by sponsored by Zenith Bank, MTN and Infoware Limited, will consist of Capital Market professionals like Data scientists, Quantitative Analysts, Risk managers and Portfolio managers who use NGX Market Data daily for portfolio and risk management.