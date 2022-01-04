NGX Reveals Results Of Review Of Market Indices

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has announced the results of its full year market index review for the following indices – the NGX 30, NGX Lotus Islamic, NGX Pension, Corporate Governance Index, Afrinvest Bank Value Index, Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index, Meristem Growth Index, Meristem Value Index; and the five Sectoral Indices of The Exchange - NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Oil & Gas.
The review has led to the entry and exit of some companies from several indices which took effect when the market opened on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Below are the incoming and exiting companies in the various indices:
|
Indices Title
|
Incoming
|
Exiting
|
|
|
|
NGX 30 Index
|
|
|
|
|
NGX Consumer Goods Index
|
|
|
|
|
NGX Banking Index
|
|
|
|
|
NGX Insurance Index
|
|
|
|
|
NGX Industrial Index
|
|
|
|
|
NGX Oil & Gas Index
|
|
|
|
|
NGX Pension Index
|
|
|
|
|
NGX Lotus Islamic Index
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance Index
|
|
|
|
|
Afrinvest Bank Value Index
|
|
|
|
|
Afrinvest Div Yield Index
|
|
|
|
|
Meristem Growth Index
|
|
|
|
|
Meristem Value Index
|
|
|
|
The indices were developed to allow investors to follow market movements and properly manage investment portfolios. Designed using the market capitalization methodology, the indices are rebalanced on a semi-annual basis on the first business day in January and in July.
The Nigerian bourse began publishing the NGX 30 Index in February 2009 with index values available from January 1, 2007. On July 1, 2008, the NGX developed five sectoral indices with a base value of 1,000 points, designed to provide investable benchmarks to capture the performance of specific sectors. The sectoral indices comprise the top fifteen most capitalized and liquid companies in the Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors; the top ten most capitalized and liquid companies in the Banking and Industrial Goods sector; and the top seven most capitalized and liquid companies in the Oil & Gas sector.
In July 2012, the Nigerian bourse launched The NGX Lotus Islamic Index (NGX LII) which consists of companies whose business practices are in conformity with Shari’ah Investment Principles, with the aim of increasing the breadth of the market and creating an important benchmark for investments as the alternative ethical and noninterest investment space widened. The companies that appear on the Islamic Index have been thoroughly screened by Lotus Capital Halal Investment, in accordance with a methodology approved by an internationally recognized Shari’ah Advisory Board comprising of renowned Islamic scholars.