NGX Reveals Results Of Half-Year Review Of Market Indices

Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX” or “The Exchange”), the sustainable exchange championing the development of Africa’s largest economy, has announced the results of its full year market index review for the followingS indices – NGX 30; NGX Lotus Islamic; NGX Pension; NGX Pension Broad Index; Corporate Governance Index; Afrinvest Bank Value Index; Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index; Meristem Growth Index; Meristem Value Index; and the five Sectoral Indices of The Exchange - NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Oil & Gas.

The review has led to the entry and exit of some companies from several indices which took effect at the open of the market on Monday, 1 July 2024. Below are the incoming and exiting companies in the various indices:

Indices Title Incoming Exiting NGX 30 Index None None NGX Consumer Goods Index None None NGX Banking Index None · None NGX Insurance Index None None NGX Industrial Index · None · None NGX Oil & Gas Index · Japaul Oil and Services · MRS Plc NGX Pension Index Geregu Power Plc

NASCON

UNILEVER PLC Vitafoam Plc

CAP Plc

Beta Glass Plc NGX Lotus Islamic Index Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

Nascon Allied Industries Plc Airtel Africa Plc Corporate Governance Index None · None NGX Pension Broad Index Transcorp Power Plc None Afrinvest Bank Value Index None None Afrinvest Div Yield Index United Capital Plc

FCMB Group plc

MAY & BAKER Nigeria Plc MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

VITAFOAM NIG PLC

STANBIC IBTC Holdings Plc Meristem Growth Index CONOIL

UNILEVER JAIZBANK

NAHCO

NEM

STERLING

TOTAL

WAPCO Meristem Value Index WAPCO

CUSTODIAN

FCMB CAP

CAVERTON

MRS

NPFMCRFBK

REDSTAREX

The compiler of the indices maintains the right to modify the circulated selection above in connection with any mergers, takeovers, suspension or resumption of trading or any other company structure changes during the period before the effective date of the annual review.

Designed using the market capitalization methodology, the indices are rebalanced on a semi-annual basis on the first business day in January and in July respectively.

Jude Chiemeka (Ag. CEO NGX) reiterated, ‘’The Exchange continues to blaze the trail on the path to becoming Africa’s foremost securities exchange with innovation and product development that deepens the market and boosts liquidity, thus connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.’’

Abimbola Babalola (Head, Trading & Products) emphasized that ‘’NGX indices are developed, managed and rebalanced semi-annually to allow investors efficiently track market movements and properly manage investment portfolios.’’

