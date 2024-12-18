NGX Group, Nigeria SEC Deepen Global Partnerships Through Strategic Visit To India

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria, has taken a significant step toward enhancing global partnerships within the Nigerian capital market. This was achieved through high-level engagements with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India and key players in India’s financial ecosystem.

The two-day visit, held on Monday, 16th, and Tuesday, 17th December 2024, at the NSE headquarters in Mumbai, India, brought together the leadership of SEC, NGX Group, and NSE to explore shared opportunities and strategies for driving innovation, market expansion, and sustainable growth.

In his opening remarks, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, lauded India’s achievements as a global economic powerhouse, drawing parallels between the two nations. He stated, “We congratulate you on your success as a nation and an exchange, but, more importantly, we are here to learn from your experiences as a vibrant, innovative, technology-driven exchange in a bustling economy.”

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of SEC Nigeria, emphasized the regulatory benefits of the visit, noting, “Collaborations like these allow us to adopt global best practices in regulating and developing our markets. The insights gained from this engagement will play a critical role in shaping policies that promote transparency, stability, and investor confidence.”

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group reinforced the importance of this collaboration, stating, “This interaction marks a new chapter in our commitment to fostering innovation and driving growth in Nigeria’s capital markets. By learning from the National Stock Exchange of India, a leader in leveraging technology for market development, we aim to enhance our operational efficiency and introduce cutting-edge solutions tailored to our market’s unique needs.”

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE India, expressed pride in the contributions of NSE to India’s economic development. He stated, “We are proud of what NSE has achieved for the Indian economy and government, particularly in increasing retail participation and facilitating capital raising for companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises. We look forward to exploring collaborations with NGX Group to exchange knowledge and foster mutual growth in our markets."

The delegation’s visit provided a comprehensive view of India’s financial ecosystem, showcasing how regulation and technology catalyze market growth. During the visit, the Nigerian delegation engaged with NSE India to discuss retail participation and education, governance, strategic investment, and the adoption of innovative technologies to enhance market efficiency. They also visited Deutsche Bank India, one of the trading license holders of NSE, where discussions focused on the operational dynamics of trading within India’s robust financial framework.

A visit to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) offered insights into payment system infrastructure and their role in enhancing financial inclusion and investor accessibility. Furthermore, the delegation met with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to discuss regulatory frameworks that promote market stability and innovation. A strategic meeting with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) explored leveraging technology for cost optimization, operational efficiency, and overall market development.

The ceremonial market closing at NSE India marked the highlight of the visit. The bell-ringing ceremony symbolized the commitment to forging stronger ties and fostering collaboration between the two markets.