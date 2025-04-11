NGX Group Holds 64th AGM, Reaffirms Commitment To Creating Sustainable Value For All Stakeholders

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) held its 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at the Nigerian Exchange Group House. During the meeting, the Group reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to delivering long-term, sustainable value, emphasizing innovation, operational excellence, and stakeholder engagement as key drivers of growth in an evolving financial landscape.

At the AGM, shareholders approved all resolutions, including a final dividend payout of ₦2.00 per 50 kobo ordinary share, a move that reaffirms NGX Group’s consistent focus on delivering long-term value to its investors. Shareholders expressed strong confidence in the Group’s financial results and dividends, underscoring continued trust in its leadership and growth trajectory.

In his remarks, Group Chairman, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, commended the collective resolve of the Board, management, and shareholders in steering the Group towards sustainable growth and innovation. “As we navigate a dynamic and fast-evolving market environment, your unwavering support empowers us to lead decisively and capture emerging opportunities. We remain anchored on the principles of inclusivity, ambition, and disciplined execution,” he stated.

Building on this and speaking to the business of the Exchange, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, shared the Group’s strategic pivot towards building a robust private capital ecosystem to complement the existing public market framework. “We are repositioning to tap into the growing flow of private and venture capital, providing a platform for private companies to raise funds and helping to counteract the trend of de-listings from the Nigerian capital market,” Popoola stated.

According to him, NGX Group’s approach is not merely about halting de-listings, but about ensuring the Exchange evolves alongside global market dynamics. “Rather than focusing solely on halting de-listings, we are working to ensure NGX is not left behind in this shift in preference from public to private capital,” he said.

He emphasized that the Group was exploring innovative ways to capture private capital flows and provide value to companies outside the traditional listing model. “We are positioning NGX Group not just as a platform for public equity, but as a gateway to all forms of capital. Exchanges globally are evolving in this direction, while some are experiencing de-listings, they’re also attracting significant listings and facilitating private deals that sustain overall market value,” Popoola added.

He further noted that NGX Group is engaging closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to explore institutional reforms that will enhance the market’s attractiveness and accommodate this strategic evolution.

In addition to the strategic focus, shareholders ratified the re-election of Non-Executive Directors; Nonso Okpala, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, and Mosun Belo-Olusoga. They also approved the appointment of members to the Statutory Audit Committee and authorised the Board to determine auditors’ remuneration, thus reinforcing the Group’s commitment to strong and robust governance.

The Group’s subsidiaries, Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Regulation Limited, and NGX Real Estate Limited, remain critical to delivering on this bold vision, as NGX Group continues to modernize its infrastructure and expand its strategic partnerships, this AGM signals a significant shift in positioning: one that embraces global trends, widens investor access, and strengthens the Exchange’s role as a key enabler of Africa’s financial future.