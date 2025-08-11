NGX Group Employees Volunteer To Tackle Child Malnutrition Through Project BLOOM

Employees of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) have taken their commitment to community impact beyond the trading floor, volunteering their time and expertise to combat child malnutrition in underserved Lagos communities.



Through Project BLOOM (Bringing Life to Our Overlooked Minors), a multi-stakeholder initiative co-championed by NGX Group and Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) Nigeria, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, NGX Group staff volunteers joined healthcare workers at the inaugural outreach in Aiyetoro Primary Health Centre, Yaba, to distribute life-saving therapeutic foods, conduct health screenings, and train caregivers on preparing nutritious meals with locally sourced ingredients.



According to UNICEF, Nigeria ranks second globally in the percentage of children affected by stunting, with 32% of children under five stunted and over two million suffering from severe acute malnutrition, many without access to treatment.



Project BLOOM targets severely malnourished children and their caregivers across seven underserved Lagos communities of Ifako Ijaiye, Agege, Iwaya, Makoko, Bariga, Ilaje, and Ajegunle, combining nutritional aid, health support, and education to drive long-term change.



NGX Group GMD/CEO, Mr. Temi Popoola, represented by Group Chief Finance, Investment & Strategy Officer, Mr. Adebayo Opatade, said: “At NGX Group, we believe the growth of our markets must be matched by the growth of our communities. Project BLOOM shows how our platform, partnerships, and people can work together to address urgent social challenges. By empowering employees to lead from the front, we turn commitment into sustainable impact".



Executive Director of HEI, Dr. Pascal Achunine, added: “We cannot sit on the sidelines while our children suffer from preventable malnutrition. Project BLOOM is about immediate action today while creating a sustainable path forward for caregivers and their children”.



Speaking on behalf of the Lagos State Health District IV, Dr. Oludolapo Shotunde described the outreach as: “A timely and commendable intervention that aligns perfectly with our health priorities and community needs”. Honourable Oladimeji Saheed, representing the Chairman of Yaba Local Council Development Area, commended the “bold vision and compassion” of the programme and pledged ongoing community support.



Project BLOOM, which aligns with NGX Group’s CSR pillars of Community and Workforce, supports UN SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). Beneficiaries will be monitored over a three-month period in collaboration with local health authorities to track recovery and inform future interventions.