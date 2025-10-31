NGX Group Declares ₦1.00 Interim Dividend, Sustains Track Record Of Shareholder Value Creation

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group or the Group) has announced the declaration of an interim dividend of ₦1.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, following the approval of its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025, at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, 7 November 2025, while payment will be remitted electronically to qualified shareholders on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

This declaration marks another milestone in NGX Group’s history of consistent dividend payments, underscoring the Board’s confidence in the Group’s resilience, profitability, and value-creation strategy.

Commenting on the announcement, the Chairman, NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, stated: “The declaration of this interim dividend reaffirms the Board’s confidence in NGX Group’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth outlook. We have maintained a consistent dividend track record that reflects our unwavering commitment to shareholder value. This payment recognises our investors’ trust and remains focused on reciprocating that trust through consistent value addition to its shareholders. Our focus remains on delivering sustainable returns through disciplined execution and strategic growth.”

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Temi Popoola, noted: “Our commitment to shareholders is at the heart of every strategic decision we make. This dividend reflects the Group’s strong financial discipline, consistent profitability, and prudent capital allocation. As we advance our growth agenda, we will continue to unlock opportunities across our ecosystem, creating measurable value for our investors and reinforcing NGX Group’s position as a trusted driver of capital market prosperity in Africa.”

NGX Group will continue to demonstrate its commitment to transparent governance, financial discipline, and sustainable value creation.