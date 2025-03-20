NGX Group, CBN, MinieMoney Collaborate To Equip Over 200 Students With Financial Literacy During Global Money Week

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and MinieMoney, empowered over 200 students with essential financial literacy skills as part of the 2025 Global Money Week celebration. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to fostering financial inclusion and equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge required for long-term financial well-being.

The event convened students from leading schools, including Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Dansol High School, Kith and Kin Educational Schools, Caleb British International School, Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School, and The Bells Comprehensive Secondary School. Participants engaged in insightful discussions on financial literacy, investment strategies, and capital market operations, with the added opportunity to experience firsthand the dynamics of the NGX trading floor.

Now in its 13th edition, Global Money Week is a global initiative designed to promote financial education among young people, ensuring they develop the critical thinking skills needed to make informed financial decisions. The 2025 theme, “Think Before You Follow, Wise Money Tomorrow,” reinforces the importance of strategic financial planning from an early age.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Abimbola Babalola, Head of Trading and Products at NGX, highlighted the transformative power of financial literacy in shaping students’ futures. “The financial choices you make today will determine the quality of your life tomorrow. Understanding saving, investing, and responsible money management early on will put you on the path to financial success,” he stated.

Christian Mordi, Assistant Director of the Consumer Protection Department at CBN, introduced the CBN’s ‘Sabi Money’ platform, designed to enhance financial education nationwide. “Financial literacy extends beyond numbers; it is about developing discipline, patience, and informed decision-making skills that foster economic security,” he noted.

Gbolahan Faniran, CEO of MinieMoney, emphasized the importance of early investment habits and leveraging the power of compound interest. “Achieving financial success is not about following trends but about making intentional money choices today that ensure a secure future,” he said.

Beyond this event, NGX Group continues to champion financial literacy through strategic initiatives, including its X-Academy, which provides tailored financial education programs, and the NGX StockTown, a comic book series designed to educate young people through engaging storytelling.

Through partnerships like these, NGX Group remain steadfast in its commitment to raising a generation of financially literate and empowered individuals. By equipping students with essential financial knowledge today, the initiative lays the foundation for informed decision-making and long-term wealth creation, ensuring a more financially inclusive future.